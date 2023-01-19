“The vaccine has ruined my health, it has seriously damaged me and health and the state are doing nothing to cure the damage caused by the vaccine”. The complaint made exclusively to Reteabruzzo comes from a Sulmonese middle school teacher, who for the moment intends to keep her identity confidential. Hers is a troubled story with her health falling apart from the day of the vaccination, on March 9, 2021. “I was vaccinated, for the first and only dose administered to me, with the AstraZeneca vaccine – the teacher’s story begins – moreover a doctor, some time later, he told me that he would never give me AstraZeneca, precisely because that vaccine causes reactions on the immune system in women under the age of fifty”. “Just thirty hours after the vaccination, I began to feel a strong burning behind my neck, which got worse in the following days, turning into continuous tingling all over my head and numbness of the scalp. These symptoms, already heavy, were soon joined by a tension headache, with contraction of the temple and forehead muscles. A malaise that then spread throughout the body. “In the light of all this, I asked for exemption from the second dose – the woman continues – to obtain it, however, I had to fight, colliding with the incredulity and perplexities of some doctors. I was then pressed by the school environment, because it was not possible to teach without having had the vaccine. In the end it was a neurologist who recognized the legitimacy of my request, due to the symptoms felt. In the meantime, I had undergone treatments that had no effect”. “Then the crisis exploded, I had attacks like those of those suffering from epilepsy – she continues – to the symptoms already experienced, others gradually added, with diarrhea, nausea and neurovegetative panic. And I have never suffered from anxiety or panic. “After a year and a half of suffering, medical visits, at my expense, various therapies, the only diagnosis was that of fibromyalgia from a rheumatologist”. “In words all the doctors who have visited me so far have linked my symptoms to the vaccine – explains the teacher – but no one has had the courage to put everything in writing”. “Now I suffer from insomnia, I sleep just three hours a night and I’m forced to follow a strict diet due to diarrhea. I also have vertigo, crazy symptoms, needles that I feel on my head and all over my body”. “Soon I will have to undergo further tests to ascertain if I also suffer from a small fiber neuropathy.” “I specify that I am not a no vax, because I underwent a vaccine. But it is certain that I have been damaged by the vaccine and I must say that both health and the state, so far, for my case and cases similar to mine, have not had any attention for the damage suffered. I have done various tests, all of my own money, with all the suffering I endure but it seems that for health care and the state, vaccine damage does not exist ”she adds. “Since September I have not been able to work, I risk the same job, I am in constant suffering, I live as a prisoner in my house, many of my life plans are at a standstill due to this totally penalizing condition – concludes the Sulmonese – I wanted to tell this story of mine suffering so that the damage that the vaccine can cause is finally taken into account and of which institutions and citizens cannot and must not remain in the dark or remain indifferent and silent ”.

