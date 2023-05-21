With signatures they ask for the dismissal of a teacher who sprayed 15 students with poison

The emergency situation registered last Thursday afternoon at the Gustavo Rojas Educational Institution in Aguachica, Cesar, continues to cause outrage among the community and parents, since 15 children were put in danger after the teacher allegedly sprayed them with insecticide in the body, causing a collective intoxication that warranted the transfer of the children to different care centers.

For this reason, parents and guardians of the 5th grade students of the Rojas Pinilla educational institution, collected signatures to demand the change of the teacher who, without knowing the reasons, sprayed the poison on the 15 students between 8 and 10 years old.

“We cannot allow this type of case to exist in our institution, let alone people we call teachers in whom parents place full trust, leaving the educational teaching of our students in their hands,” said Saina Ballesteros, mother of one of the students. affected.

He assures that according to the testimony of the fifth grade students, it is not the first time that the teacher assaults them, she even argues with the minors as if they were adults, for unknown reasons.



Elsa Mery Carrascal, Aguachica’s Secretary of Education, stated that the teacher was removed from office and an administrative file was opened to investigate what happened.

The board of directors of the educational institution was requested a detailed report of what happened, to analyze the measures that will be taken in this regard. “The Municipal Education Secretariat is willing to take this case to the last consequences, so parents are asked for the greatest collaboration, as well as the school board,” he said.

SO WERE THE FACTS

The affected students were treated at the José David Padilla Villafañe regional hospital, and at the Aguachica High Complexity Clinic.

According to the National Police report, “the teacher mistakenly sprayed the liquid insecticide thinking it was alcohol, since one of the children went to the bathroom, he did not clean himself and smelled of fecal matter.”

This situation generated symptoms such as coughing, itching in the body, abdominal pain and nausea in minors, and they were immediately taken to the medical center to be treated. Meanwhile, the parents tried to physically attack the teacher, for which she was removed from the protected school and transferred to the police facilities to safeguard her integrity.

Hassan Quiñones, the hospital’s emergency coordinator, said for his part that ten children were referred to the High Complexity Clinic, and the other five were under observation and treatment at the hospital. Six remained hospitalized until the weekend and the rest were discharged.

