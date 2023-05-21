Hospital Bloom has a successful program for the care of patients with hemophilia – Diario La Página

The Hematology Department of the Benjamin Bloom Children’s Hospital has a patient care program that has a comprehensive approach based on the treatment standards of the World Federation of Hemophilia guidelines, an entity that has supported the training of the multidisciplinary team. and patient education.

According to the 2023 census, Bloom Hospital currently cares for 110 pediatric patients with hemophilia A and B. Patients classified as severe (who present spontaneous bleeding) and those who are quantitatively moderate or mild, but whose clinical manifestations are behavioral severe, they are given Prophylaxis Therapy.

For the application of therapy, the program has developed training sessions with parents, under strict control and constant monitoring through telecare, so that they themselves can apply the medication to their children from home, which has This has been a very successful strategy, since most patients are now treated on an outpatient basis, thus drastically reducing the number of hospital admissions.

Such is the case of Somaira Escobar, who has been trained and for some time has applied the medication to her son Gabriel Alejandro, a minor under 13 who has been receiving therapy for nine years.

“It has been a great achievement for me. My greatest success in life is that I have learned to apply the medicine to my son. We are from San Miguel and before we had to come to the Salvador hospital so that they gave my son the medicine, now we only come to the control and pick up the medicine at the hospital”, said the mother.

Each patient receives individualized attention, allowing therapy to be adapted according to the clinical condition of each one, seeking not only physical well-being, but also insertion into their social environment, taking into account the need to offer the child quality of life.