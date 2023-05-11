Graduates of the Barranquilla Sectional Free University constitute a bar association

With more than 7,000 graduates with the ability to significantly influence the training of lawyers and with a hallmark in the practice of the profession, the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences of the Free Sectional University of Barranquilla, with the contest of distinguished graduates of the program, constituted the Bar Association of the Free University of Barranquilla (CAULBQ), an act that was solemnized on May 5, 2023, in the Benjamín Herrera Auditorium of the Institution’s Main Headquarters.

The Barranquilla Sectional Free University Bar Association, CAULBQ, was born as a non-profit institution, with the purpose of promoting research, the study of law, strengthening ties among its peers and continuing to strengthen the sense of belonging of the unilibrista.

Likewise, it seeks its contribution in the permanent curricular updating processes in order to continue responding to the needs of the environment and attending to the new trends in this discipline worldwide.

The protocol signing was attended by the founding members: the honorable magistrates, Dr. Mauricio Rodríguez Tamayo, magistrate of the National Commission for Judicial Discipline; Dr. Cesar Torres Ormaza, magistrate and president of the Administrative Court of Atlántico; Dr. Jean Paul Vásquez Gómez, magistrate of the Bolívar Administrative Court.

Likewise, the attorneys before the Council of State and the Supreme Court of Justice, Dr. Idaris Yolima Carrillo Pérez, Dr. Bladimir Cuadros Crespo and Dr. Myriam Isabel De La Ossa Nadjera; the former magistrates of the Atlantic Court of the Labor Chamber, Dr. Heidi Guerrero Mejía and Dr. José De Jesús López Álvarez; the former attorney in Medellín, Dr. Nubia Romero Carrillo,

On behalf of the Barranquilla Sectional Free University, Dr. Beatriz Tovar Carrasquilla, President Delegate and Sectional Rector (e); Dr. Zhejer Gutiérrez González, Dean of the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences; Dr. Ramón Pacheco Sánchez, Teacher, Researcher and Leader of the Human Rights Seedbed PDHULBQ; Dr. Rachid Nader Orfale, Research Teacher; Dr. Felipe Heras Montes, Professor and Coordinator of the Master’s Degree in Administrative Law and Dr. Milka Pacheco Gómez, Faculty scholarship holder, all of these graduates of this Law School, worthy representatives of the comprehensive profile of the graduates.

It should be noted that the creation of the CAULBQ was carried out on February 26, 2023, with the approval of the Constitution Act and the Statutes unanimously by the twenty (20) founding members.

In the words of the Directives of the Barranquilla Section, this tuition “is the ideal channel through which our graduates will return to the bosom of their Alma Mater to repay what they have received in the exercise of the profession and throughout their lives. ”.