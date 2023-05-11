Series and movie tips: Cleopatra and the world that turned into a desert | Culture | .a week

Netflix

Queen Cleopatra – May 10

Cleopatra is one of the most famous queens of all time. The documentary, part of a series on African queens, describes the life of a powerful ruler whose beauty and love life were rumored. However, her wealth did not lie in her looks or treasures, but in her intellect. Despite the huge interest that undoubtedly exists in this Egyptian legend, we still do not know all the details of her life.

The partially live-action documentary was directed by Tina Gharavi and Victoria Adeola Thomas. Jada Pinkett Smith is the executive producer. Adele James will play the role of Cleopatra. Other characters were played by Craig Russell, Nada El Belkasmi, Sami Fekkak and James Marlowe.