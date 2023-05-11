Home » Bladder reconstructed in a 29-year-old and a transplanted kidney removed – Medicine
Health

Bladder reconstructed in a 29-year-old and a transplanted kidney removed – Medicine

by admin
Bladder reconstructed in a 29-year-old and a transplanted kidney removed – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 11 – Having transplanted both kidneys, his bladder was removed and reconstructed, due to a high-risk tumor, using 45 centimeters of intestine. Also removed at the same time one of the transplanted kidneys, which is not functional. A 29-year-old young man was saved by a minimally invasive intervention, with robotic surgery at the Molinette hospital of the Città della Salute in Turin, unprecedented in the literature. The point was “to avoid an external stoma, sparing the structures assigned to the sexual function, given the young age of the patient,” says Paolo Gontero, director of the hospital’s University Urological Clinic.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy