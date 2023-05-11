Bladder reconstructed in a 29-year-old and a transplanted kidney removed – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 11 – Having transplanted both kidneys, his bladder was removed and reconstructed, due to a high-risk tumor, using 45 centimeters of intestine. Also removed at the same time one of the transplanted kidneys, which is not functional. A 29-year-old young man was saved by a minimally invasive intervention, with robotic surgery at the Molinette hospital of the Città della Salute in Turin, unprecedented in the literature. The point was “to avoid an external stoma, sparing the structures assigned to the sexual function, given the young age of the patient,” says Paolo Gontero, director of the hospital’s University Urological Clinic.



