Home » Oberhof: After the fatal bobsleigh accident: investigations are only directed against one suspect
News

Oberhof: After the fatal bobsleigh accident: investigations are only directed against one suspect

by admin
Oberhof: After the fatal bobsleigh accident: investigations are only directed against one suspect

After fatal accident on the bob run in Oberhof The public prosecutor’s office only investigates one suspect. As a spokesman for the Meiningen public prosecutor’s office MDR THÜRINGEN said, the suspicion against this one person has increased. Previously was also against two guest attendants been determined. In the room is the suspicion of negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm.

Am February 23 was at guest tobogganing, a bobsled with four people collided with two so-called tubing tires that were on the track at the same time. A 45-year-old man was killed and a 41-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

See also  Electric cars on fire, how many fake news

You may also like

May 12, 2008: A massive earthquake hits the...

[오늘의 투자전략] KOSPI expected to start slightly lower…...

Edicto Maximino Palacios Asprilla – Chocó7días.com

City council in Dresden decides on six container...

A humanitarian agreement between the two parties to...

Three municipalities of Cesar on alert for vote...

U-boat is supposed to cross the Rhine: U17...

Mr. Akhannouch is discussing with a Chinese delegation...

A delight of fruits and vegetables and without...

First meeting of the USA and China after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy