Oberhof: After the fatal bobsleigh accident: investigations are only directed against one suspect

After fatal accident on the bob run in Oberhof The public prosecutor’s office only investigates one suspect. As a spokesman for the Meiningen public prosecutor’s office MDR THÜRINGEN said, the suspicion against this one person has increased. Previously was also against two guest attendants been determined. In the room is the suspicion of negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm.
Am February 23 was at guest tobogganing, a bobsled with four people collided with two so-called tubing tires that were on the track at the same time. A 45-year-old man was killed and a 41-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries.