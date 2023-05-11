This is the “difficulty factor” of excavating the world’s longest submarine high-speed rail tunnel for the Yongzhou-Zhouzhou Railway! _Hangzhou Net

This is the “difficulty factor” of excavating the world’s longest submarine high-speed rail tunnel for the Yongzhou-Zhouzhou Railway!

On the morning of May 11, excavation of the world‘s longest subsea high-speed rail tunnel – the Ningbo section of the Jintang Submarine Tunnel began. The Jintang Submarine Tunnel is a controlling project of the Yongzhou-Zhouzhou Railway, with a total length of 16.18 kilometers, which is nearly 10 kilometers longer than the tunnel of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

This excavation marks the full start of construction of the “world‘s largest” Ningbo section. The Jintang Submarine Tunnel is located under the Jintang Waterway between Ningbo and Zhoushan. It starts from Beilun District, Ningbo City in the west and ends at Jintang Town, Zhoushan City in the east, with a total length of 16.18 kilometers. The cross-sea project of the barrier.

The characteristics of the project can be summarized as “long, deep, dangerous, precise and difficult”. According to the person in charge of the project, there are many underground oil and gas pipelines around the tunnel, the excavation depth is deep, and the process is complicated. During the tunneling process, the shield machine will pass through the weakly weathered tuff lava and many other complex strata with uneven softness and hardness in the tunnel. Therefore, the construction safety risk is high and there are extremely high requirements for construction control.

The excavation of the shield working well in the Ningbo section is 22.6 meters long, 21.1 meters wide, and 58.13 meters deep. It is currently the deepest shield starting working well in China. Moreover, this project will realize the world‘s first docking of two super-large-diameter shield tunnels on the seabed, in-situ disassembly and dragging back, and the docking accuracy must be controlled within 2 cm, which is extremely demanding.

The Ningbo-Zhou Railway starts from Ningbo East Station in the west, passes through Yinzhou District and Beilun District of Ningbo City, Jintang Island, Cezi Island and Zhoushan Main Island in Zhoushan City, and ends at Baiquan Town in Dinghai District of Zhoushan City in the east. The entire project has a total length of 77 kilometers and a design speed of 250 kilometers per hour. Although it is less than 100 kilometers, it will create two world-leading “one tunnel” and “one bridge”.

“One Tunnel” is the Jintang Submarine Tunnel, and “One Bridge” is the Xihoumen Road-Railway Bridge with a main span of 1488 meters. . It is also the longest-span road-rail bridge under construction in the world. Its completion will make the spanning capacity of my country’s railway bridges jump from 1,000 meters to 1,500 meters.

When the entire Ningbo-Zhouzhou Railway is completed, it will become a channel for constructing a “one-hour traffic circle” in Zhejiang Province and forming a convenient passenger transport channel between the mainland and Zhoushan Island. At the same time, it will end the history of the last district-divided city in Zhejiang (Zhoushan) without railway access. It is of great significance for improving the layout of the railway network, promoting the development of tourism along the line, accelerating the integration and integration of Ningbo and Zhouzhou, and integrating into the “Belt and Road” and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Significance.