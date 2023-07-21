With the change of Finance Minister, how are public finances?: Rafael Lemus

Given the change of Finance Minister made by President Nayib Bukele this week, this Thursday on the Platform program, the economist Rafael Lemus questioned, how are public finances?

“This government started managing the pandemic, that made a notable change for the country’s fiscal situation, it implied going out to take on debt in a strong way “he stressed.

Lemus explained that fortunately the expansion of the debt that almost reached 90% and then with the rebound of growth decreased, the debt increased by more than 5 billion dollars.

He also explained that in the government of Francisco Flores the increase in debt was $1,485 million, on the other hand, Elías Antonio Saca added $1,440 million in debt; Mauricio Funes added $3,065 million; Salvador Sánchez Cerén $3,013 million, and Nayib Bukele $5,032 million dollars in 4 years of government.

“Of all the debt that the public sector has increased, Bukele only invests 62% compared to former President Cerén who reflected 92%… All the air from the rebound and inflation that were benefiting the collection have been exhausted, new impulses are needed from the economy “noted the economist.

See the full statements:

