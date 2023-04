The SPÖ is looking forward to the member survey on the future party leadership, which begins on Monday. And while party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner is rather cautious, Burgenland’s governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Traiskirchner’s mayor Andreas Babler are beating the drums in Carinthia on Saturday. From Monday, more than 10,000 Carinthian SPÖ members will vote on who should lead the party in the future.