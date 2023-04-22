Evo oil, what does it mean when it stings in the throat: you would never have guessed

Why does extra virgin olive oil pinch in the throat? Here’s what it is and why it happens.

The extra virgin olive oil of olive has been used for thousands of years, but its benefits are many. This food contains a high concentration of vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids. Do you know why extra virgin olive oil pinches in the throat? Let’s find out why.

Il taste of the oil depends on its quality, whether it was produced with traditional methods or with industrial equipment, the product will have a less intense flavor than other products with modern technologies. Scientists have been trying to understand the reasons for this phenomenon for some time in order to create new varieties of olive oil with less intense flavor characteristics.

Extra virgin olive oil is one of most important ingredients of the cuisines from all over the world, the Italian one is among the most sought after and appreciated. It is the most common type of oil in the world, but its uses have changed dramatically over time as different cultures have adopted it in their diets.

Why does olive oil itch in the throat

The extra virgin olive oil it is used for cooking, baking and frying as well as for dressing salads. It can also be used as an ingredient in oil-based sauces and dressings and adds flavor to foods while keeping them healthy.

Many appreciate extra virgin olive oil but few know why the olive oil tingles in the throat. The beneficial properties of EVO oil are well known, it has unique healing properties that are not present in other oils and fats. It’s a superfood packed with vitamins and antioxidants as well as essential fatty acids and has a bitter taste that you may have noticed when you first tried it.

Between hers characteristics the best known is undoubtedly its spicy and bitter taste, the latter taste is an indication of the quality of the product. Thanks to the high concentration of polyphenols, powerful antioxidants. Polyphenols can also have antibacterial and antiviral properties. Studies have shown that olive oil polyphenols may help reduce inflammation associated with diabetes by activating an enzyme called AMPK.

Many people are allergic to phenols or cannot tolerate them in large quantities because they cause ulcers or irritate the gastrointestinal tract and are therefore not recommended for these people. In these cases it is better not to consume so many quantities of EVO oil on a regular bike.

My he pinch in the throat why does it appear? So let’s start by saying that the classification of EVO oil depends on its quality, which in turn depends on the production technology and storage conditions. Regarding the first factor, we can say that there are two main categories, cold pressed and hot pressed.

The first method requires that the olives are crushed at low temperatures without adding heat or chemicals during processing. Hot pressing is a more modern technique which requires higher temperatures for extraction but does not adversely affect the final product as impurities are removed in the process. The quality of the oil also depends on how it is stored.

Il bitter taste of EVO oil comes from the presence of chlorophyll, a substance found in all the leaves. But especially in the green ones like those used to produce EVO. Chlorophyll is associated with lowering blood pressure and improving memory function by increasing blood flow to the brain. It improves oxygenation at the cellular level throughout the body as well as brain function and strengthens the immune system.

The bitterness of the oil it always depends on the quality, the higher the polyphenol content and the more bitter the oil will be. Polyphenols are antioxidants that reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes. It can cause a sore throat when consumed in large doses or with foods that are high in fat.