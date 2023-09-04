Home » With uniform, boots and equipment, police finish 25 km race in Jayaque – Diario La Página
With uniform, boots and equipment, police finish 25 km race in Jayaque – Diario La Página

Police agent Amilcar Barillas joined a sports activity this Sunday in Jayaque, department of La Libertad, which consisted of a 25-kilometer race through the main streets of the city, which he traveled wearing the police uniform, including boots and rest of the work team.

Barillas was congratulated by the residents and earned the admiration of the people who saw him run and triumphantly finish the trajectory. Jayaque held the Corn Festival this Sunday, which featured various sports, cultural and gastronomic activities.

In X’s account, the police institution congratulated Barillas for the tenacity shown in each step.

“Agent Amilcar Barillas not only limits himself to providing security in the conventional way during the tour, but runs alongside the participants and that is why he has stolen the admiration and affection of the athletes,” the police said. and at the same time added: “This Sunday, the agent accompanied the 25-kilometer journey, without ever abandoning his commitment to provide security to the participants, in Jayaque, La Libertad.”

