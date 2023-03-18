Home News Without plans for the weekend? Maderos Teatro will present the play ‘El principe de palo’
News

by admin
Maderos Teatro announced on their social networks that this Saturday, March 18, they will present the play ‘The stick prince and the guardians of the lagoon‘, in its facilities.

The play is aimed at audiences 3 years and older. “An adventure of aviator princes, gossipy neighbours, chicken thieves and the odd drunk. arrive and they will enjoy”, they wrote in the post.

The cost of the ticket is $15.000 and can be purchased through the number 3216881519.

It is worth mentioning that Maderos Teatro is located in the race 7 with street 14, diagonal to the facilities of the newspaper EL PILÓN.

