Woman dies after Christmas tree falls on market in Oudenaarde: images show how tree ends up on crowd (Oudenaarde)

A twenty-meter-high Christmas tree on the Oudenaarde market was blown over by a heavy gust of wind on Thursday evening. Three people ended up under the tree. One of them, a woman, has died. The public prosecutor’s office opens an investigation.

It soon became clear that the woman was in the worst condition. She suffered head injuries and was resuscitated, but ultimately died in hospital. The city of Oudenaarde confirms this. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim,” says Mayor Marnic De Meulemeester. Two other people became trapped under the tree, but were freed by bystanders.

The accident took place around 7 p.m. A burst of very heavy rain and a local gust of wind with force 6 pushed the tree over near a Christmas market where many people were present.

Children’s attractions

The Christmas tree fell towards the winter village where there are several children’s attractions, such as a winter train and some carousels. At that time, some of the thirty Christmas chalets were also open and there were already dozens of visitors. According to bystanders, several people were hit by the falling Christmas tree. “Suddenly the Christmas tree blew down and people ran away. I also saw that some people had ended up under the tree,” said a witness.

Police, medical services and fire brigade arrived en masse. The police set up a security perimeter. The Christmas market itself with the chalets was initially not evacuated. “There are three victims, all adults,” said De Meulemeester, who arrived on the scene together with Alderman of Events John Adam. Both were shaken. “Two victims suffered minor injuries. But a third person had to be resuscitated and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.” She later died there from her injuries.

Winter village closed

“The Christmas tree was blown over by a strong gust of wind,” said the mayor. “There is a wind force of 6. That is particularly bad. The Christmas market with our very first winter village was a great success. Everything went well and all reactions were very positive. We are now looking at how to proceed. The fire brigade has checked the bottom of the tree and is currently dismantling the tree. The cause of the incident is currently under further investigation.”

“In the meantime, we have closed the Christmas market and the winter village attractions. We will see what will happen in the coming days, but it is clear that everyone is very upset about the incident,” says Alderman for Events John Adam.

The East Flanders public prosecutor’s office arrived on site and appointed experts to make the necessary findings. Reports about previous problems with the tree and any stability problems will be investigated by the public prosecutor’s office, but “are part of the investigation,” the public prosecutor’s office said on Thursday evening.

No information is yet being provided about the woman’s identity. No official announcement has yet been made about the other victims.

