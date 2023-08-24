Woman in Bogotá claims to have had an ‘alien boyfriend’

In a story that defies imagination, a young woman from Bogotá, who goes by the username @legallybrunette.jpg on TikTok, has shared an amazing experience in which she claims to have had a relationship with an individual who calls himself an ‘alien’.

His story, narrated on the popular social networking platform, has generated a wave of reactions among Internet users.

The story begins in the atmosphere of an electronic music nightclub located in Chapinero in Bogotá. While she was interacting with a man of Belgian nationality at the club, the young woman confessed that she felt bored and decided to withdraw from her.

However, when leaving the place, her destiny crossed her with what she describes as a man who seemed “out of a dream.” Determined to get her attention, she fabricated a chance encounter, making him believe that she tripped. From that unique meeting, they began to talk and dance together. Eventually, the mysterious man invited her to her lodging place.

The road took them along Av. Caracas to the hotel. The young woman was perplexed by the decoration of the room, full of images of the moon, the sun and quartz scattered throughout the space.

You may be interested in: Causes of the disappearance of the right whale

The plot takes an extraordinary turn when the man reveals his shocking alien identity. The woman recounts that he explained to her that aliens do not resemble conventional images of small, green beings at all, thus refuting popular stereotypes. Instead, she confided in him that they are a genetically mutated life form, in a process parallel to human evolution. Furthermore, she revealed to him that aliens have had some degree of intervention in human development.

In the middle of the conversation, the man shared his nomadic lifestyle, spending fifteen days in different corners of the planet. Despite his nature, the young she managed to track him down on LinkedIn, confirming his experience in the field of technology. Surprisingly, he claimed that he applies otherworldly technological concepts to Earth, arguing that our planet lags behind in this regard.

The young woman anticipates that the second part of this incredible story promises to be even more amazing, which has left the audience in suspense.

Can read: How to activate the ‘bridge mode’ to improve the signal of the WiFi router?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

