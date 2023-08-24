Home » AS Monaco: Donta Hall receives Azerbaijan passport
AS Monaco has announced that big man Donta Hall has officially obtained an Azerbaijan passport.

The Alabama product will then be able to play as a European in BetClic Elite.

Hall finished last year with averages of 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 18 minutes per game between the league and Euroleague.

