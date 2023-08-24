AS Monaco: Donta Hall receives Azerbaijan passport

AS Monaco has announced that big man Donta Hall has officially obtained an Azerbaijan passport.

The Alabama product will then be able to play as a European in BetClic Elite.

Hall finished last year with averages of 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 18 minutes per game between the league and Euroleague.

ℹ️ Donta Hall officially got her passport from Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 Our pivot now has Bosman status as a European player 🔛 pic.twitter.com/v6CDijCRBs — AS Monaco Basket 🇲🇨 (@ASMonaco_Basket) August 24, 2023

