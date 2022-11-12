Giada Rossi graduated in Andalusia world champion in singles in Paralympic table tennis. She had to end up like this, with Poincicco’s tennis player exulting at the top of her lungs with her arms in the air.

Waves the flag with the eagle, but for a week the background was fiery red, like in great battles. Now it is blue like the color of Italian sportsmen.

The champion from Zoppolana beat Seo Su Yeon 3-1 at the end of a well-played match.

In front of the best in the world of the Paralympic class 2 ranking, Giada, and the number 2, the Seo, a great opponent.

Giada Rossi, 28, closes the World Championships in Granada with two gold medals, singles and doubles for women, and one silver, the mixed doubles, a specialty introduced by this world championship. More could not be asked.

For the champion it is a treble and it is right to celebrate.

Giada Rossi had reached the final easily overcoming the quarterfinals and a little more difficult the obstacle of the semifinals. At first she feels a little bit of tension, so much so that Seo immediately takes two points ahead.

Then it is a monologue by Rossi, who collects 8 consecutive points. A little “short arm” and in the end the opponent sends the ball to the net: 11-6 for Giada, impeccable in her responses, courageous in her attacks, excellent also in her effects. The second set begins and Giada is in the grip of the tension of the final.

He takes a breath, squeezes the racket with his right wrist, immobilizing it with the tape, adopts the usual position on the wheelchair, but makes some mistakes in the first part of the partial. Seo takes advantage of it, but the Korean’s performance remains lackluster: she misses three serves and Giada cancels three set points.

On the last one, Seo’s answer is poisonous, Rossi betrays himself and sends the ball to the net: 9-11, then two more partial arrives, to redeem himself and Giada plays them in a masterly way. The third set is won 11-7, Giada takes the lead in the set for 2-1. The fourth set is a walk. There is none for anyone, 10-3. Giada misses the first match point, scolds herself. Seo takes care of it.

It happens as in the Volleyball World Cup, the opponent misses the serve, hits the net: 11-4. Giada wavers, rejoices, smiles. The irrepressible joy of the Italian fans explodes: the parents, the brother. All. Lignano at the center of the world.

It is rumored that Alessandro Arcigli, the technical director of the national teams, has placed a globe in the Efa Bella Italia Village center, where the Paralympic Fitet technical center is located.

“Now, here, in the center, we are here,” he said. And it is true. Without the Lignano Sabbiadoro sports center, it would not have been possible for either Giada or the Trieste-born Matteo Parenzan, who graduated from the world champion on Friday evening, to win gold.

In the right place. Giada Rossi, waiting for the awards ceremony, lets herself go to joy.

How do you feel with a new gold around your neck? “I feel I am at the right time, in the right place. I have never been so happy. I am world champion, even in singles. Happiness is greater, it is total ».