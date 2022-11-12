In the United States two planes they collided and crashed to the ground during an air show in Dallas, Texas. Several videos posted on Twitter showed the two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before plummeting to the ground with plumes of black smoke rising into the sky.

The fight, let us know the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement, it would have happened between a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. Rescue teams immediately intervened at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas scene at Dallas Executive Airport. It is not yet clear how many people were aboard the two aircraft. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have initiated investigations.