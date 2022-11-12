Home World United States, two planes collide during an air show in Dallas
World

United States, two planes collide during an air show in Dallas

by admin
United States, two planes collide during an air show in Dallas

In the United States two planes they collided and crashed to the ground during an air show in Dallas, Texas. Several videos posted on Twitter showed the two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before plummeting to the ground with plumes of black smoke rising into the sky.

The fight, let us know the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement, it would have happened between a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. Rescue teams immediately intervened at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas scene at Dallas Executive Airport. It is not yet clear how many people were aboard the two aircraft. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have initiated investigations.

The US no longer ruled out using the atomic bomb first

________________________________________________________________

See also  Hollywood's filming of the war in Afghanistan can't escape the cliché of "America First"_Sina News

You may also like

The U.S. side decides to provoke the CCP...

Russian media: Crimea bridge reopens to traffic

Cryptocurrency crisis, more than $ 600 million disappeared...

Pope to Catholic teachers: strengthen the faith of...

Russia, now Wagner’s mercenaries lock up the borders....

Li Keqiang met and talked with Japanese Prime...

Evidence of dialogue between Biden and Xi, the...

The 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits opened in...

Pope: formation of priests at the heart of...

Interview with Gingrich: Why did the Republicans lose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy