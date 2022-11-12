[Epoch Times, November 12, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) Recently, Zhaozhou County, Heilongjiang Province conducted a major epidemic prevention inspection of various business premises. According to the exposure of surveillance video, a milk tea shop in the county encountered “fishing law enforcement”. Market regulators believe that the waiter in the milk tea shop should not say “welcome” first, but “scan the nucleic acid code”. The incident sparked concern and anger among netizens.

On November 10, a surveillance video of the Market Supervision Bureau of Zhaozhou County, Daqing City, Heilongjiang Province inspecting the epidemic prevention of milk tea shops aroused the attention of netizens and made it into a hot search.

According to the video, an employee of the milk tea shop saw a middle-aged man entering the store and first said: “Welcome”, the man came to the counter and asked “how much is it?” The employee reminded him to “scan the code” first, and the man responded Dao: “It’s too late,” and emphasized the local epidemic prevention policy: “The first sentence when entering the house is to scan the code.”

At the same time, the man revealed his identity: “I am from the Market Supervision Bureau” and asked the milk tea shop to close.

During this period, two more men entered the store. One of them, a man wearing a blue cotton jacket with an “armband”, took out a stack of seals from his pocket and prepared to seal it after declaring that “the implementation is not thorough, the code will not be scanned and the code will not be checked.” shop.

Layer upon layer, it is said that it is too late and the store will be closed! Let’s see how dark Heilongjiang is! pic.twitter.com/ju5Lbfcy76 — xiaoxing (@xiaoxin11786630) November 11, 2022

According to mainland media reports, this milk tea shop is a milk tea shop near Xuefu Road, Zhaozhou County, Daqing City.

After the related video was uploaded to the Internet, it attracted public attention. On November 11, the person in charge of the milk tea shop said that the market supervision bureau responded that several people were impersonating.

According to the “Beijing News” report, Zhaozhou County Publicity Minister Meng Lingwei admitted: These people are all members of the Market Supervision Bureau.

After the incident, the milk tea shop was “unblocked”.

On the evening of November 11, the official website of the Zhaozhou County Government issued a notice saying that Wang Moumou of the County Market Supervision Administration had apologized to the milk tea shop operator. According to the report, during the law enforcement inspection process, Wang Moumou and others deliberately made things difficult on the grounds that the merchant did not ask to scan the code immediately, and abused their power in the name of inspection. The county gave Wang a government demerit punishment and was transferred.

However, more than the above-mentioned business premises have been shut down by the Zhaozhou county government recently.

According to Zhaozhou Rong Media Center, in accordance with the requirements of the Zhaozhou County Epidemic Headquarters in Daqing City, Heilongjiang, the county site management and control team will lead the normal inspection and inspection of various business sites in the county, and implement various epidemic prevention measures.

According to official sources, on November 10, a total of 37 law enforcement officers were dispatched to inspect 406 business premises of various types, and 31 problems were found, such as lax implementation of the “three treasures of epidemic prevention” and failure to strictly implement all required inspections. 11, and 20 closed.

On the 11th, the topic of “The milk tea shop was banned because the waiter said welcome first” was on Weibo’s hot search list, with more than 40 million views.

In this regard, mainland lawyer Wang Cailiang said: “This is obviously an illegal act of abusing power and disrupting social order. The local public security should file a case to investigate and deal with it.”

Some netizens commented: “As a law enforcement officer, if you don’t take the initiative to scan the code, you know the law and break the law, and the crime will be added one class. It is recommended to take it to centralized isolation first.”

“Fishing law enforcement, if you eat and take cards, you will be these grandchildren, embarrassing the masses with the smallest power to the greatest extent.”

“This matter is similar to ours. We have a local store, and one of the clerk’s nucleic acid expired, and the government closed the store for three days.”

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#