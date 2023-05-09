Women were arrested in raids in southern Neiva

Three women were arrested in the José Antonio Galán neighborhood of Neiva commune 6, for the crime of carrying, trafficking or manufacturing narcotics.

During the operation, the authorities managed to seize 120 grams of bazuco, 90 grams of marijuana, 290,800 pesos, apparently the product of the sale of the drug, and a traumatic firearm. The three captured women were identified as 21-year-old Laura Valentina Medina Trujillo, 45-year-old Maribel Barreto and 39-year-old Mini Paola Escobar Méndez, who already had a record for Possession and Trafficking of Narcotics.

The detainees were made available to the Attorney General’s Office, before a guarantee control judge, who decided to shelter Laura Valentina Medina Trujillo with a home insurance measure at her place of residence, while Maribel Barreto and Mini Paola Escobar Méndez They were deprived of their liberty and sent to a prison establishment.

The Commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, Colonel Juan Pablo Ruiz Rodríguez, highlighted the importance of these operations in the fight against drug trafficking in the city and reiterated the institution’s commitment to continue working to guarantee the safety and tranquility of the community.

Arrested in the south of Huila

In other operations against drug trafficking in southern Huila, the Huila Department Police intervened in a drug outlet in the municipality of Isnos. During the raid, the authorities managed to capture a man known as ‘Efren’, who was found with more than 100 doses of hallucinogens and elements for dosing him.

In the Villa Verde de Isnos neighborhood, units of the Criminal Investigation Section carried out the search and search warrant, managing to capture 44-year-old alias ‘Efren’. In the search of his house, they found 84 doses of cocaine packed in plastic bags, 20 doses of bazuco in hermetic bags, 2 grameras, aluminum foil and flex glass for dosing the hallucinogens. ‘Efren’, who already had a notation in the SPOA system for this same conduct, was made available to the local Isnos Prosecutor’s Office 36 as allegedly responsible for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and possession of narcotics.