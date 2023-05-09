‘Wonder Goal’ Na Sang-ho “Gwangju match, prepare to restore pride and pay back” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Seoul wins 3-1 over Gwangju

Na Sang-ho, Wonder Goal in 2 minutes of substitution… Leading scorer with 8 goals

[서울=뉴시스]Na Sang-ho, a professional soccer player at FC Seoul (Photo = Courtesy of the Professional Football Federation)

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Ji-hyeok = Professional football K-League 1 (Part 1) FC Seoul defeated Gwangju FC and solidified their second place.

In the 12th round of Hana 1 Q K League 1 2023 against Gwangju held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on the 9th, Seoul won 3-1 with Na Sang-ho’s performance of 1 goal and 1 help.

Na Sang-ho came on as a substitute in the 18th minute of the second half when the score was tight 1-1 and scored the winning goal in 2 minutes. Hwang Eui-jo’s cross was connected with a fantastic volley and shook the net. In the 41st minute of the second half, he helped Park Dong-jin’s key goal.

Na Sang-ho said, “I’m happy with the victory. The coach, coaching staff, and players were all able to win because they all came together to win. I will prepare well for the next game against Ulsan and show a good performance.”

He continued, “I had an injury in the last game, so the coach was considerate. I was preparing well, and it was nice to be able to repay the coach’s call.”

The match between Seoul and Gwangju on this day attracted attention with an interview with Gwangju coach Lee Jeong-hyo after the first match in March. At the time, Seoul won 2-0, but coach Lee, who was the loser, described Seoul as ‘a team that plays soccer like that’.

Na Sang-ho explained, “I was motivated. After watching the interview with Gwangju, I think I prepared for this game to recover and pay back the part that hurt my pride.”

Na Sang-ho scored his 8th goal and continued to lead the K-League 1 scoring division. The difference with Joo Min-gyu (6 goals, Ulsan) in second place is 2 goals.

He said, “I tried to show a physically explosive part during winter training. I felt it during the World Cup, but I thought it was great to have confidence while watching overseas soccer.” .

When asked if he would like to go abroad in the summer transfer market, he said, “I can’t say for sure. I don’t know how long I’ll be in Seoul, but I want to create a situation where I can continue to enjoy these performances.” It seems like a mission.”

Regarding the top scorer, “I’m greedy, but my first goal is to keep Seoul at the top and fight while competing for the championship. The top scorer is next.” We have to keep working hard to achieve it.”

Lastly, he said, “My goal is for Seoul to compete for the championship and win the championship like in the past. Personally, I want to show good performances by being competitive when I go abroad.”

