The district administration began the improvement works of a section of three kilometers of the road between the Police station of this corregimiento and the El Curva sector, this will be in charge of the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company, success, and will make it possible to connect efficiently and securely to more than 5 thousand people who reside and work in this corregimiento and surrounding villagesThus, it will facilitate the transport of bread products to be sold in the urban area.



Mayor Virna Johnson speaking with a resident of the Bonda neighborhood about the work to improve the road.

“Is a commitment to this community that we want to comply with and that we know is absolutely necessary”, stated the mayoress Verna Johnson at the start of work.

In addition to the benefits that it will bring to the mobility of the bonderos and those who visit this district tourist areathe improvement of this route will also impact the employment generation; for which the Mayor gave instructions to the contractors, so that they prioritize local labor in the execution of the works.

“For us it is not just about improving the streets, about improving the roads, really Our main goal is to improve people’s quality of life.; that they feel that we are working for them and for them”, said the president of the Samarios.



In the image you can see how the completely finished work would look that will benefit all the firefighters and surrounding people.

works committees

For the adaptation of this section of the main road of Bonda Two works committees were formed, made up of 58 residents of the sector, who have the mission of carrying out the oversight and the pertinent follow-ups so that the works are executed in the agreed times, according to established scheduleswith their corresponding specifications and delivered to the satisfaction of the community.

The district mayor’s office continues to comply with the improvement of the roads of Santa Marta and ratifies its commitment to the city, allocating resources to road infrastructure projects with social profitability that improve the connectivity, competitiveness and quality of life of samariums.