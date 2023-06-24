Work of the Council of Government on Thursday, June 22, 2023 Council of Government: Presentation of a presentation on the review of the Kingdom’s interaction with the international human rights system

Friday, June 23, 2023

Work of the Council of Government on Thursday June 22, 2023

Government Council: Presentation of a report on the Kingdom’s interaction with the international human rights system

The Government Council, meeting Thursday in Rabat, followed a presentation on the review of the Kingdom’s interaction with the international human rights system, presented by the Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi.

The presentation highlighted the various positive aspects and achievements recorded by the Kingdom in this area, which are illustrated in particular through the great openness and the significant momentum shown by this interaction, underlines a press release from the Delegate Ministry in charge of Relations with the parliament, spokesperson for the government, noting that in record time, not exceeding 9 months, three national reports were examined, thus making it possible to make up for the delay recorded by the Kingdom in the submission of its reports to the UN human rights mechanisms.

This is the document comprising the reports, five and six, relating to the implementation of the convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and the national report under the fourth cycle of the universal periodic review and the second national report on the implementation of the convention on the protection of the rights of all migrant workers and members of their families, in March 2023.

In this sense, Mr. Ouahbi noted that during the review session of the national report within the framework of the fourth cycle of the universal periodic review mechanism, 120 countries expressed their interest in the Moroccan experience in terms of human rights, and issued 306 recommendations in this regard, noting that 87% of the recommendations were totally or partially approved.

According to the same source, the position of these States with regard to these recommendations was based on two fundamental rules, namely, full compliance with the obligations of the Convention as ratified by the Kingdom, and action within the framework of the provisions of the Constitution.

The period covered by this review also saw the completion of the approval procedure for the first Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination. against women, which reflects the political will of the State and a general trend in this regard.

In harmony with this dynamic, the press release continues, Morocco is committed after its interaction with the aforementioned UN mechanisms, in the preparation of progress reports on the implementation of the recommendations addressed to it. In this sense, the Interministerial Delegation for Human Rights is working on the development of an action program aimed at monitoring the implementation of the various recommendations, in coordination with the actors concerned, while making sure to strengthen the regional dimension of these recommendations through the accompaniment of the territorial actor in their implementation.

During this presentation, the minister focused on the major challenges encountered in this area, requiring continued efforts to implement a series of reforms and strengthen the national legal framework, as well as public policies in order to enable the Kingdom to honor its international human rights commitments.

The government adopts the granting of additional remuneration to teaching and research staff in the faculties of medicine, pharmacy and dentistry

The Government Council adopted, on Thursday in Rabat, draft decree No. 2.23.548, modifying decree No. 2.90.471 of Joumada II 7, 1411 (December 25, 1990), relating to the granting of additional remuneration of teaching and research staff in faculties of medicine and pharmacy and faculties of dentistry.

Presented by the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Aït Taleb, this project falls within the framework of compliance with the requirements of the special status of the body of teacher-researchers in medicine, pharmacy and dentistry, which has been modified to implement the content of the sectoral social dialogue agreement, signed on October 20, 2022 between the government and the National Union of Higher Education, indicates a press release from the Ministry in charge of Relations with Parliament, Porte- government word.

This project aims to determine the amount of the additional remuneration granted to grade “D” established within the framework of higher education professor in accordance with the aforementioned status, as well as to replace the designation of “assistant professor of higher education by the name of “lecturer” mentioned in this statute, adds the press release.

The Government Council adopts three draft decrees relating to teacher-researchers

The Government Council adopted, on Thursday in Rabat, three draft decrees, respectively concerning the body of teacher-researchers in higher education, the inter-ministerial body of teacher-researchers in higher education establishments not falling under universities as well as the body of teacher-researchers in medicine, pharmacy and dentistry.

Presented by the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Abdellatif Miraoui, this is the draft decree No. 2.23.545 relating to the special status of the body of teacher-researchers in teaching higher education, draft decree No. 2.23.546 relating to the special status of the interministerial body of teacher-researchers in higher education establishments not under the jurisdiction of universities and draft decree No. 2.23.547 amending and supplementing decree No. 2.98.548 of October 15, 1999 on the special status of the body of teacher-researchers in medicine, pharmacy and dentistry, indicates a press release from the Ministry in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson.

These projects come in application of the achievements of the agreement signed between the government and the National Union of Higher Education on October 20, 2022, as well as the content of the 2021-2026 government program relating to the motivation and enhancement of human capital. national, continues the press release, the aim being to make the profession of teacher-researcher attractive and to motivate him to actively engage in the new tasks and roles devolved to higher education, which will contribute to creating a stimulating educational system scientific research, innovation, productivity and knowledge sharing.

These projects also aim, according to the same source, to define the functions of teacher-researchers, to reconsider the number of weekly and annual hours for each executive and to set them at 8 hours per week or 240 hours per year for teachers of the higher education and 10 hours per week or 300 hours per year for teacher-researchers in higher education and higher education establishments outside universities, as well as establishing an annual system of promotion in the grade , on the basis of a quota of 40% of teacher-researchers with at least two years of seniority in the 3rd step of the basic grade.

It is also a question of creating a new system of access to the “higher education teacher” and “lecturer” positions, based on registration in a national list allowing the passage of competitions for recruitment, open up to Moroccans around the world through the possibility of recruiting them by competitive examination as “higher education professor”, increasing the amount of allowances for the functions and supervision granted to teacher-researchers and provide transitional provisions that set the terms for the integration of executives from the body of teacher-researchers, mentioned in the statutes in force, in the new statutes, while preserving the achievements.

The Council of Government adopts a bill relating to the fight against doping in the field of sport

On Thursday, the Government Council adopted draft law no. 06.23 amending and supplementing law no. 97.12 relating to the fight against doping in the field of sport, presented by the Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, taking into account the remarks raised.

This project is part of Morocco’s efforts to implement its obligations in the fight against doping in the field of sport, and within the framework of the adoption by the Kingdom of Law No. 97.12 and the creation of the Moroccan Anti-Doping Agency (AMAD), indicates a statement from the delegate ministry in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson.

This project aims to revise certain articles of Law No. 97.12 in response to the recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency, in particular those related to the need to harmonize the provisions of the current law with the World Anti-Doping Code and to strengthen the independence various AMAD bodies in accordance with internationally applied principles, according to the same source.

It includes provisions to broaden the scope of the anti-doping field to include, in addition to competitive activities, sporting activities practiced for recreational purposes in an organized setting, the possibility of carrying out an analysis of the biological sample at a recognized laboratory in accordance with the requirements of the International Anti-Doping Code, in addition to the approved laboratory.

This text also includes provisions relating to the strengthening of the governance of the Moroccan Anti-Doping Agency, through the creation of the medical use authorization commission and the disciplinary council as independent bodies, and the adoption by the agency of the anti-doping rules as contained in the International Anti-Doping Code, which apply obligatorily to sports federations, athletes and coaches, as well as to natural or legal persons placed under its authority.

The Council of Government approves proposals for appointment to higher positions

The Government Council, meeting Thursday in Rabat under the chairmanship of the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, approved proposals for appointment to higher positions, in accordance with Article 92 of the Constitution.

At the level of the Ministry of National Territorial Planning, Urbanism, Housing and Urban Policy – Department of National Territorial Planning and Urbanism -, Mbarek Boulah was appointed inspector Regional Council for Urbanism, Architecture and National Territorial Development in Guelmim-Oued Noun, indicates a press release from the Ministry Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament – government spokesperson.

For his part, Mohamed El Boutahri, was appointed director of the Urban Agency of Khenifra, adds the same source.

At the level of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication -Communication Department-, Abdellatif Bensfia, has been appointed director of the Higher Institute of Information and Communication (ISIC).

MAP: 23/06/2023

