Work updates-Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission website

Leaders of the Municipal Health Commission attended the 2023 International Inheritance and Communication Conference of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Shenzhen, China – The 2023 International Heritage and Communication Conference of Traditional Chinese Medicine was recently held in Dapeng, Shenzhen, with the attendance of prominent figures in the field of traditional Chinese medicine. The conference, which took place on December 3, was hosted by several esteemed organizations including the World Federation of Acupuncture Societies, China News Service International Communication Group, the Chinese Acupuncture Society, and the Chinese Society of Ethnic Medicine.

Among the attendees were well-known figures in the field, including “Master of Chinese Medicine” Shi Xuemin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, “Master of Chinese Medicine” Ding Ying, member of the Chinese Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, and Liu Baoyan, academician of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, among others.

Lin Hancheng, the second-level inspector of the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony. He emphasized the peaceful, rational, and tolerant nature of traditional Chinese medicine culture, highlighting its long-lasting charm and strong charisma. Lin also emphasized Shenzhen’s important responsibility in carrying forward the traditional culture of traditional Chinese medicine and promoting its development around the world, especially as the national comprehensive reform pilot zone for traditional Chinese medicine and the core city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The conference, which had the theme of “Focusing on the Inheritance and Communication of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Promoting Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations”, featured various activities including photo exhibitions of traditional Chinese medicine, intangible cultural heritage performances, keynote speeches, and round-table dialogues. The aim of these activities was to further expand the cultural influence of traditional Chinese medicine and create a good public opinion atmosphere for inheriting Chinese civilization and promoting national cultural confidence.

The event also saw the participation of more than 30 traditional Chinese medicine-related academic societies and medical institutions in the “9+2” urban agglomeration of the Greater Bay Area, with a focus on jointly promoting the high-quality development and international dissemination of Lingnan Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The 2023 International Inheritance and Communication Conference of Traditional Chinese Medicine provided a platform for leaders and experts in the field to discuss the future of traditional Chinese medicine, its global influence, and the promotion of cultural exchange and mutual learning among civilizations.

The Municipal Health Commission Traditional Chinese Medicine Division shared this update as part of their ongoing efforts to promote traditional Chinese medicine and its cultural significance.

This article was brought to you by the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission Website.

Date: Information Provided Date: 2023-12-07 16:15

Share this: Facebook

X

