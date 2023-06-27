Work will be carried out to prevent the collapse of the La Manga sidewalk bridge in Yopal – news

Through the Disaster Risk Management Department, the rehabilitation and strengthening of the rockfill will be carried out in the lower right abutment of the La Manga bridge.

Likewise, the rehabilitation will be carried out 9 km from the ring road, which communicates part of the agricultural pantry of the people of Yopal.

It was also confirmed that this Tuesday machinery will be moved to protect the structure, and in parallel to rehabilitate the road network affected by the rain.

Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare, pointed out that they take advantage of the machinery that the Department has, to carry out maintenance and strengthening of the mitigation work that has been protecting the bridge structure. Well, the definitive work, due to the dynamics of the river, could be a new bridge, but this would be determined by detailed studies. For now, the aim is to save this bridge with a quick and timely intervention, adapting the rock that is in place and transporting more rocks, as many as are necessary.

These two works will be carried out in coordination with the community leaders and councilor Reinaldo Medina; and in the case of the protection of the bridge, it will have the support of the Municipal Mayor’s Office.

Source: Directorate of Disaster Risk Management

