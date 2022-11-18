Home News Worker falls from 10 meters and dies on the farm in the Avellino area
Worker falls from 10 meters and dies on the farm in the Avellino area

Worker falls from 10 meters and dies on the farm in the Avellino area

He was 55 years old. He fell into a tank used for the production of cement inside a company in Montefredane, in the province of Avellino

Mattarella: “Deaths at work are unacceptable”

A 55-year-old worker died inside a company in Montefredane, in the province of Avellino, which produces concrete products after falling into a tank used for the production of cement. The accident occurred yesterday evening. The man, a resident of Avellino, fell from a height of ten meters and died instantly. The body was recovered by the Fire Brigade and on the orders of the Judicial Authority transferred to the morgue at the “Moscati” hospital in the capital of Irpinia. Investigations are underway by the police.

