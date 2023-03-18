With great expectations, Workia, a HR Tech Argentina startup, arrives in Colombia as part of its expansion process. The company is already consolidated in several countries in the region, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, among others with the simultaneous launch of Colombia, Peru and Paraguay, completing a total of eight in Latin America.

Expectations are high, according to Alfredo TerlizziCEO and Founder of Workia, Colombia, will represent 35% of the number of clients in the company in the region in 2023 and with the launches in the different countries it is expected to continue with the sustained growth of 100% in the last 4 years.

“We arrived with a unique product, a comprehensive SaaS system, Software as a Service, for medium and large companies in Colombia, being aware that there are also a large number of SMEs that need our solution, which is why we offer an easy-to-use product. implementation, which allows solving all the needs of the HR area, in one place, from payroll calculation to performance management”, pointed out the CEO and Founder of Workia.

The competitive price means that this innovative solution, which was previously a privilege of large organizations, can become widespread through implementations that respond to the philosophy of agile digital transformation of human resources.

With the new habits and changes at work, from face-to-face to virtual and now hybrid, it is a priority to accelerate solutions so that the world works optimally, even more so in an area as conjunctural for companies as Human Resources. Since 2020 with the pandemic, in the labor aspect, the changes have been transcendental and the leverage in innovative technologies of vital importance. Today within the requirements for the HR area is the unforeseen handling of the speed and volume of information shared.