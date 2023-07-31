Home Nationals World Bank reclassifies El Salvador’s economy for its “medium-high” income

Jul 30, 2023, 6:15 pm

On this day, the official World Bank account shared the new country income rankings, highlighting the growth of El Salvador’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given these results, the president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Dante Mossi, shared: “Congratulations to the economy of El Salvador, which is now reclassified as an upper-middle income economy. And it recognizes the economic growth that it has had in the post-pandemic ”.

Likewise, Mossi regretted that Honduras and Nicaragua remain as “lower-middle” income countries, lagging behind in comprehensive development at the regional level.

Next PostLasso confirms his participation as a special guest in Miss El Salvador 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

