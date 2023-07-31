At least 10 dead when bus falls into abyss in northern Peru

At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured on Sunday when a bus fell into an abyss on a remote rural road in northern Peru, police said.

“We have reported at least ten people dead after a bus fell into an abyss,” Manuel Alfaro, an officer at the Huarmaca district police station in the Piura region, told AFP.

The accident occurred this morning, when a bus overturned and rolled into an abyss of more than 50 meters at kilometer 35 of the Olmos and Huarmaca highway, in Piura.

Police brigades and firefighters work at the scene of the accident to rescue the bodies of the ten deceased, a number that could increase.

The bus with more than 50 passengers was heading from the Amazon city of Tarapoto, in the San Martín region, to the city of Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador.

Accidents on Peruvian roads are frequent due to excessive speed, the poor condition of the roads, the lack of signage and the scant control of the authorities.

