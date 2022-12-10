Home News World Cup, Morocco in the semifinals, flags and joy in the streets in Ivrea
News

World Cup, Morocco in the semifinals, flags and joy in the streets in Ivrea

by admin
World Cup, Morocco in the semifinals, flags and joy in the streets in Ivrea

the party

by Barbara Torra

They arrived in dribs and drabs, first at Porta Torino and then all at Porta Vercelli, as soon as the match that allowed Morocco, by beating Portugal, to qualify for the semifinals of the soccer world championships ended. In Ivrea there were many, with the flags of Morocco (and even some Italian). Joy in the street, at Porta Vercelli and the usual carousel with cars and then everyone at home

02:26

See also  World Sleep Day: People over 25 years old generally sleep less than 7 hours, "stay up late champions" should seek scientific sleep aids - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Morocco in the world semifinal, the party in...

Mattarella positive for Covid, postpone commitments for the...

Bonus eighteen year olds, the majority backs down....

Avalanche in Val di Fassa: two ski mountaineers...

Morocco in the semifinals of the World Cup,...

Gasoline and shopping vouchers: one thousand euros for...

World Cup, Morocco in the semifinals. The coach:...

World Cup, Morocco in the semifinals and celebrations...

Mattarella positive for Covid: the president isolated in...

Shot in the villa in Farra di Soligo,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy