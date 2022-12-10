the party

by Barbara Torra

They arrived in dribs and drabs, first at Porta Torino and then all at Porta Vercelli, as soon as the match that allowed Morocco, by beating Portugal, to qualify for the semifinals of the soccer world championships ended. In Ivrea there were many, with the flags of Morocco (and even some Italian). Joy in the street, at Porta Vercelli and the usual carousel with cars and then everyone at home

02:26