Home News World Down Syndrome Day: One in every 800 babies is born with down syndrome
News

World Down Syndrome Day: One in every 800 babies is born with down syndrome

by admin
World Down Syndrome Day: One in every 800 babies is born with down syndrome

March 21 was recognized as ‘World Down Syndrome Awareness Day’ in order to draw attention to the problems of individuals with Down syndrome and to raise awareness in the society. Down syndrome is not a disease, it is a genetic difference. There is no medical treatment to cure Down syndrome, the only way is education. WHAT IS DOWN SYNDROME, WHAT ARE THE EFFECTS? United Nations, to draw attention to the problems of individuals with down syndrome and to raise awareness in the society […]

See also  Coronavirus, a surge in infections among children aged 6 to 11: they are half of the cases in school age

You may also like

LG Frankfurt aM: Exclusive prices for “Amazon Prime”...

This is neither Kashmir nor Shimla! This scene...

More than 33,000 tourists arrived in Santa Marta...

MDV wants to increase prices for tickets and...

What could happen if Donald Trump is indicted?

They ask for a solution to the plague...

China Life Insurance Yueyang Branch solidly carried out...

Germany and Taiwan step up research cooperation |...

Registration of a pension – how to complete...

Oil companies highlight greater investment in clean energy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy