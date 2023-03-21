March 21 was recognized as ‘World Down Syndrome Awareness Day’ in order to draw attention to the problems of individuals with Down syndrome and to raise awareness in the society. Down syndrome is not a disease, it is a genetic difference. There is no medical treatment to cure Down syndrome, the only way is education. WHAT IS DOWN SYNDROME, WHAT ARE THE EFFECTS? United Nations, to draw attention to the problems of individuals with down syndrome and to raise awareness in the society […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

