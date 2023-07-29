Worldcoin Releases Audit Reports Showing Security Issues Fixed By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Worldcoin releases audit reports showing the security issues resolved

on July 28th Worldcoin, the proof of humanity protocol, has released its audits, while criticism continues to rain on its data collection practices. The new reports were conducted by Nethermind e Least Authoritya security consultancy firm.

According to an announcement from Worldcoin, Nethermind found 26 security issues with the protocolof which 24 were “identified as fixed” during the verification phase, one was mitigated and another was acknowledged.

Least Authority discovered three problems and given six suggestions, all “resolved or with resolutions planned,” the announcement reads.

