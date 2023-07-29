Controversial Health Policy Imposes Fees on Non-Resident Students for Medical Care in Lombardy

Title: Controversial Medical Fees Imposed on Non-Resident Students in Lombardy Raises Concerns

Date: 29 July 2023

Pavia – In a recent decision, non-resident students in Lombardy will now have to pay medical fees of 20 euros for visits to the medical guard and up to 35 euros for home inspections. This move has sparked criticism and concerns over the resulting inequality in access to healthcare.

Alessandro Micelli, secretary of Udu, expressed his dismay over the decision, stating that it creates unjustified inequality for off-site students seeking medical care. Micelli believes that granting greater autonomy in health matters will only exacerbate the existing disparities between regions, legitimizing the gap between the North and the South of Italy.

This new ruling places the health and well-being of non-resident students at risk, especially those who are already burdened with significant financial obligations for their education and livelihoods. Giorgia Cervio, director of Edisu, recognizes this potential hardship and highlights that fortunately, boarding schools with Edisu Pavia have already ensured the provision of general medical assistance for non-resident students.

Cervio further adds that Edisu and the colleges will take responsibility for the payment of the medical fees, either by providing upfront payment or reimbursing the students after their visit. She emphasizes that this right to healthcare should not only be guaranteed for college students but for the entire student community.

The decision regarding medical fees for non-resident students in Lombardy has sparked a debate about the accessibility and equality of healthcare services. Critics argue that this move may discourage students from seeking medical attention due to the financial burden it imposes, potentially compromising their health and well-being.

As concerns continue to mount, it remains to be seen if the authorities will address the grievances raised by student representatives and take steps to ensure equal access to medical care for all students, regardless of their residency status.

