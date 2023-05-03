World’s first Apple Store is moving – video tour with Steve Jobs commemorates opening 22 years ago | news

Apple Tysons Corner is moving for the first time in 22 years

The first Apple Store “Tysons Corner”, which is historically significant for the Californian company, can still be found in the shopping center of the same name. In principle, this will not change, although the shop will change location in the near future and move into new rooms in the mall. This of course goes hand in hand with a fundamental redesign and modernization, which Apple announced on the store’s website. “Hello. Again. A new chapter is coming soon,” it says under the Apple logo, which is intended to evoke memories of earlier times with its rainbow colors. The mall itself published on Twitter in addition to a note, some pictures of the future Apple Store, which is currently completely empty. Only the wall decorations indicate the upcoming opening.



Apple Tysons Corner will soon move into new rooms

Those: Tysons Corner Center/Twitter

Steve Jobs presented video tour of world’s first Apple Store

Apple has not yet announced the opening date for the new Apple Store in Tysons, a suburb of Washington, DC. The company has not yet given any details about the design. The importance of the first Apple Store in history can be seen from the fact that Steve Jobs personally officially opened the store in 2001. In addition, the Apple boss presented the rooms and the offer in a nearly five-minute video that had been recorded a few days earlier.



An HD upscaled version of this tour has recently been made available on the InfiniteLoopTech YouTube channel, during which Jobs explains all areas of the first Apple Store and the devices that can be found there. Overall, more than 7,700 customers visited the two stores in Tysons and Glendale on the opening day, bringing Apple sales of almost $600,000.