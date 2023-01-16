Write Spring Festival couplets, cut window grilles, and expand New Year paintings Anji Zhangwu delivers the “New Year flavor” to the doorstep of the people

A piece of red paper, a pair of small scissors, and a few clicks, a lively and lovely little rabbit took shape. A few days ago, the Lianhe County Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Zhangwu Town, Anji County held the activity of “Forge ahead for a common wealth road and send blessings to thousands of families” in the Cultural Auditorium of Zhangwu Village, sending a strong “New Year flavor” to the villagers’ doorsteps.

“The Spring Festival couplets ‘Joyful Mind and Body’ have a good meaning, and I want this one.” On the day of the event, Ge Yifang, a villager from Zhangwu Village, came to the scene early, and when he received the Spring Festival couplets full of blessings and longings, his joy was beyond words. In the center of the square, five calligraphers and calligraphy enthusiast Mei Zizhong, a representative of the National People’s Congress of Zhangwu Town, splashed ink on the spot and moved their brushes like flying, and a pair of Spring Festival couplets with beautiful, festive and auspicious meanings came alive on the paper.

At the event site, various activities also attracted many villagers and children to participate, and they picked up tools to experience it for themselves. Applying ink, distributing ink, brushing ink, laying paper, printing… In the rubbing area of ​​New Year pictures, everyone had a great time. “Children can experience the production process of rubbing woodblock New Year pictures on the spot, and can truly feel the charm of traditional intangible cultural heritage.” Liu Bo, deputy director of Anji County Library, said.

“Mine is ‘Full of Fortune’!” “My name is ‘Front Rabbit Like Brocade’!” Cheers and laughter came from Quy Renli Old Street. Under the hands-on demonstration guidance of the volunteer teachers, small lanterns for the Year of the Rabbit representing family reunion, happiness and well-being were successfully made. “I made this lantern by myself. Look, it’s still bright!” Cheng Xin, a student from Anji Changshuo Elementary School proudly showed his work to his family.

In order to increase the richness of the content of the event, the Anji Rural Commercial Bank Zhangwu Branch was also invited to participate in this event. At the event site, the bank provided the villagers with rich and exquisite small gifts, and also helped them apply for electronic medical insurance cards, digital medical insurance certificates, and open digital RMB wallets on the Fengshou Internet App. They taught the villagers how to use them and brought digital empowerment into the daily life of the villagers.

In addition to receiving on-site experience, the staff and volunteers also sent the written Spring Festival couplets and blessing characters to the homes of nearby people, and posted window grilles for the elderly to receive Funaxiang. “While sending the ‘Taste of the New Year’, let the villagers feel the charm of traditional culture.” said Chen Cong, director of the Social Affairs Office of Zhangwu Town, Anji. In addition, the town’s Disciplinary Committee also organized activities to send “Lian” to the village to create a good festival atmosphere among party members and cadres. It is reported that the activity of “Strive for a Common Wealth Road and Send Blessings to Thousands of Families” will also be carried out in the cultural auditoriums of Jingwu Village, Shangwu Village, Yuhua Village, Minle Village, Shangbao Village and other villages.