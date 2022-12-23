Demand: Thousands of people donate blood every day Supply: Less than 100 people per day under the epidemic

Wuhan urgently hopes that caring people will come forward to save lives

Blood donors: Xue Caihong and his wife

56-year-old Zhou Qingyong donated blood for the 136th time

53-year-old “Hot-blooded Secretary”: Zhu Xiaodong

Blood Donor: Zhang Haiyang

Blood donor: Tian Yun (left)

Blood Donor: Wang Duo

“Giving the second generation” Chen Yun came to donate blood

Wuhan Blood Center’s first 100th blood donor: “Post-95” Li Gege

On average, Wuhan needs about 1,000 people to donate blood every day, which can rekindle the light of life for patients in the city.

At the end of 2022, we have gone through the most difficult period of fighting the epidemic, but we have also ushered in the coldest winter of unpaid blood donation. Affected by the epidemic, the number of voluntary blood donations on the street has dropped sharply. At present, the number of blood donations in Wuhan is less than 100 people every day. Clinical blood urgently needs the help of caring people.

Children with leukemia who need platelet transfusion, pregnant women who need to prepare enough blood for surgery, and patients with many tumors and hemorrhage… Every piece of blood can’t stand the wait. , enterprises, institutions, universities, military forces, social groups and caring citizens issued a blood donation initiative:

Please actively join the ranks of voluntary blood donation if your physical condition permits, and save more lives with practical actions.

According to the relevant national regulations, if you are infected with the new coronavirus (except for severe and critical cases), you can donate blood 7 days after the last positive result of the new coronavirus nucleic acid test or antigen test. The staff of Wuhan Blood Center are ready to implement the most stringent health protection measures at each blood donation site, and the Blood Center will spare no effort to ensure the health and safety of every blood donor.

Use love hearts to connect into the bridge of life, and use blood to merge into the hope of life! At the end of 2022, the heroic Wuhan needs you with blood!