Xi Jinping “Development of North Korea-China relations regardless of international situation”… Disclosure of personal letters in China

▲ North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched a performance with a Russian military delegation and a Chinese government delegation who visited North Korea to attend the 70th anniversary of the ‘Victory Day’ (the anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement), the Korean Central News Agency reported on the 27th. The photo shows Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC), handing over a personal letter from President Xi Jinping to Chairman Kim before the performance begins. (Chosun Central News/Yonhap News)

Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, “Let’s develop bilateral relations regardless of the international situation.” The official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party released the contents of Xi Jinping’s personal letter containing these contents.

According to the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, on the 29th, President Xi said in a personal letter, “Seventy years ago, the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army and the North Korean People’s Army achieved a great victory in anti-American aid (meaning that they supported North Korea against the United States) together, and achieved great comradeship in blood. concluded,” he said.

Previously, Chinese party and government delegation leader Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (equivalent to vice-chairman of the National Assembly), visited North Korea to mark the 70th anniversary of the ‘Victory Day’ (the anniversary of the armistice agreement) and delivered a personal letter from President Xi to Chairman Kim Jong-un.

“No matter how the international climate changes, it is the firm policy of the Chinese party and government to maintain, consolidate, and develop North Korea-China relations.”

The People’s Daily reported that “Chairman Kim Jong-un, after expressing his sincere appreciation for President Xi’s personal letter, said that the Party and people of North Korea will forever remember the exploits of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army.”

The People’s Daily reported that Vice Chairman Li and his party met with North Korean leaders, including Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, Choe Ryong-hae, attended events commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, and visited the North Korea-China Friendship Tower and the Chinese People’s Volunteer Martyrs Cemetery.

