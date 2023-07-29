Millionaires, with a ‘renewed’ defense, face Alianza Petrolera

In search of his first victory in the Completion Tournament, Millonarios faces Alianza Petrolera, with a formation in which what has been his usual pair of central defenders does not appear.

The coach Alberto Gamero had anticipated that he would take advantage of the contest to test tactical variants, but now with the departure of Juan Pablo Vargas, he is forced to look for alternatives.

But it will not be only in defense that the strategist will have to make moves, but he must do it in attack, given the goal drought that accompanied the team against Pasto and Pereira.

Álvaro Montero will continue in goal. However, we will have to wait and see what Gamero proposes. He already used the line of five and the line of four.

Today against those led by César Torres, they may well maintain the traditional four in the background, with Elvis Perlaza on the right, Alex Moreno and

In the event that he opts for three, it would be with Moreno, Arias and Andrés Murillo and with Perlaza and Samuel Asprilla as wingers.

In the core sector there will be no news. Larry Vásquez, Daniel Giraldo, Stiven Vega, Juan Carlos Pereira, David Silva and Daniel Cataño traveled to Barrancabermeja, so it is expected that he will keep the two front-line midfielders, a forward, two wingers and a winger, who must be Leonardo Castro , since Fernando Uribe is not part of the payroll.

Millonarios arrives revitalized for this match after their victory on Wednesday in a friendly against English Crystal Palace.

In Los Angeles, the light blues returned to the goal, but it is something they must maintain. In local league games, they have generated risk situations, although they have not been effective.

The Blues went back to being that team from six or more months ago, which played football well, was aggressive in recovering the ball and continually stepped on the rival area, but was ineffective.

What coach Gamero has been looking for is a match between that game idea and the one that led him to the title, in which the ball was touched two or three times and the opposite goal was sought.

Another factor to take into account is that players from the lower divisions continue to be promoted. Striker Juan Carvajal is called up for today’s duel, while Luis Paredes and Beckham Castro will surely also have minutes.

On the sides of Alianza Petrolera, coach Torres wanted to maintain the style of play that led him out of the relegation zone and to have chances of reaching the final of the previous league, until the last date.

Torres, in his first stint in the Barrancabermeja team, left a pleasant impression because he built a team with a taste for good football and balanced in its defensive and offensive work.

On the other hand, starting at 4:00 pm, Deportes Tolima will face Águilas Doradas. The Ibaguereños started with defeat, against América but reacted and beat Once Caldas 3-1, while those from Rionegro, now under the technical command of Venezuelan César Farías, have only played one game and won it.

Likewise, Atlético Nacional, who tied the only game they have played, will seek to win today against a Jaguares that has won and lost, in the era of Pompilio Páez.

For the team from Antioquia, victory is almost an obligation to calm the spirits of a fan dissatisfied with the management that the managers have given them. However, it will not be easy because the eleventh of Montería was restructured and under the orders of Páez it looks more compact.