Xi Jinping Explores Historical and Cultural Sites in Sichuan

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, recently conducted an inspection in Sichuan province. On the 25th and 26th of September, Xi Jinping visited the Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City to gain an understanding of historical and cultural inheritance, ecological civilization construction, and the protection and restoration of historical sites and cultural relics.

During the inspection, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of promoting the preservation and promotion of historical and cultural heritage. He highlighted the significance of these sites in understanding China‘s rich history and culture. Xi Jinping also stressed the need to strengthen the construction of ecological civilization, emphasizing the importance of environmental protection and sustainable development.

At the Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road, Xi Jinping listened to reports on the efforts made to protect and preserve the cultural relics along the road. He also visited locals and spoke with them about their experiences and feelings towards the ancient road. Xi Jinping commended the local government and relevant departments for their efforts in preserving the cultural heritage and encouraged them to continue their work.

At the Sanxingdui Museum, Xi Jinping learned about the excavation and preservation of the historical site and the restoration of cultural relics. He stressed the importance of scientific research and exploration in uncovering the mysteries of Sanxingdui. Xi Jinping praised the achievements made and encouraged continuous efforts in enhancing research, protection, and exhibition of the site.

This inspection highlights the Chinese government’s commitment to heritage preservation and ecological civilization construction. By investing in the protection and restoration of historical sites and cultural relics, China aims to showcase its rich culture and promote sustainable development. Xi Jinping’s visit serves as a reminder of the significance of these efforts and encourages further advancements in historical and cultural preservation.