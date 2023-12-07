Xi Jinping meets with European Council President Michel and European Commission President Von der Leyen-Xinhuanet

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently met with European Council President Michel and European Commission President von der Leyen in Beijing. The meeting took place as part of the 24th EU-China Leaders’ Meeting, with the leaders discussing cooperation in various fields, including strategy, economy and trade, the environment, and the digital sector.

President Jinping extended a warm welcome to Michel and von der Leyen, highlighting the successful high-level dialogues that have taken place between China and the EU in recent years. The President emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between the two entities, citing their crucial roles in promoting world peace, stability, and prosperity.

With 2020 marking the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU, President Jinping stressed the need for continued cooperation and mutual trust between the two parties. He also called for joint efforts in addressing global challenges and promoting global stability and prosperity.

The meeting between President Jinping and the EU leaders highlights the ongoing efforts to strengthen the partnership between the two entities and promote mutual cooperation in various sectors. The dialogue serves as a testament to the shared commitment to addressing global challenges and fostering a more stable and prosperous world.

