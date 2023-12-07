The 19th China (Changsha) International Automobile Expo opens with 80 brands unveiled – Huasheng Online

The 19th China (Changsha) International Automobile Expo Opens with 45 New Cars Making Debut

Changsha Evening News, December 6 – The highly anticipated 19th China (Changsha) International Automobile Expo has officially opened its doors at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center. With an impressive lineup of 80 car brands and the debut of 45 new cars, the auto show promises to be a must-see event for car enthusiasts and potential buyers.

The six-day event features an array of activities and promotional offers. More than 70 popular car brands are participating in the “Ten Thousand People Group Buying Fair,” offering exclusive deals and bottom prices for the entire year. This initiative aims to kick off the year-end car buying spree and stimulate consumer interest in the automotive market.

One of the highlights of the expo is the inaugural “Lushan Automobile Forum,” which brings together government leaders, industry experts, car company executives, dealer groups, and auto parts companies to discuss the future of the automotive industry, particularly in relation to new energy and the new era of transportation.

In line with the expo, Changsha has launched a series of automobile consumption promotion activities for the fourth quarter of 2023. The government has allocated 20 million yuan to subsidize consumers who purchase new energy vehicles, with various districts offering consumer vouchers and additional incentives to boost car sales.

The event also introduces exciting giveaways and draws for attendees. The Changsha Municipal Commerce Bureau is offering a 2 million car purchase prize, Sinopec gas cards, and high-value prizes such as the Huawei Mate 60 Pro to lucky car buyers.

With 45 new cars making their debut, including models from popular brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Lotus, the expo is a showcase of the latest and most innovative vehicles available in the market. The exhibition area spans approximately 100,000 square meters and includes indoor brand exhibition areas, outdoor experience areas, and a local automobile industry exhibition area.

The 19th China (Changsha) International Automobile Expo is set to be a comprehensive and engaging event for both industry professionals and car enthusiasts, offering a unique opportunity to discover the latest automotive trends and make well-informed purchasing decisions.

Source: Changsha Evening News

