Xi Jinping to Attend 15th BRICS Summit and Pay State Visit to South Africa

Xi Jinping, the President of China, will be attending the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit as well as paying a state visit to South Africa, according to an announcement by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying on August 18. This invitation has been extended by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa.

The 15th BRICS Summit, which will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa from August 21 to 24, will bring together leaders from the five member countries. It is an important platform for promoting cooperation and development among emerging economies.

During his visit, President Xi Jinping will also co-chair the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue together with President Cyril Ramaphosa. This dialogue will provide an opportunity for the leaders to discuss issues of common interest and enhance bilateral relations between China and Africa.

This visit by President Xi Jinping highlights the importance China places on its relations with South Africa and the BRICS partnership. It also demonstrates China‘s commitment to deepening cooperation with Africa and promoting mutual development.

The BRICS Summit and the state visit to South Africa will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening relations between China, South Africa, and the other member countries. It will also provide a platform for discussing various economic and political issues that affect the BRICS nations and the world.

As the world continues to face various challenges and uncertainties, the 15th BRICS Summit and President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Africa will serve as a reminder of the importance of international cooperation and dialogue. It is an opportunity for leaders to work together to find solutions to global issues and promote peace, stability, and sustainable development.

President Xi Jinping’s visit is also expected to further enhance cooperation between China and Africa in various fields, including economy, trade, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges.

The outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit and President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Africa will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the BRICS partnership as well as China-Africa relations. It will set the stage for continued cooperation and development between the member countries and contribute to the building of a more inclusive and interconnected world.

