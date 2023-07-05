Xi Jinping Urges Strengthened Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Work to Ensure Safety and Minimize Losses

Xi Jinping Makes Important Instructions on Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Work

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 4th – Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made important instructions on flood prevention and disaster relief work.

Xi Jinping pointed out that recently, Chongqing and other places have experienced heavy rainfall, and some rivers have flooded above the warning level, causing geological disasters such as mountain torrents and mudslides, resulting in heavy casualties and property losses.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the country is about to enter the critical period of “seven downs and eight ups” of flood control. The seven major river basins will fully enter the main flood season. The Yangtze River, Huaihe River, Taihu Lake, and Songliao river basins are at risk of flood disasters. The National Defense Command, the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Ministry of Water Resources, and other relevant departments must strengthen overall coordination, consultation, and judgment. They must also do a good job in monitoring and early warning, and accurately guide key areas in preventing disasters such as small and medium-sized river floods, small and medium-sized reservoirs, and urban waterlogging to ensure effective disaster relief.

Xi Jinping demanded that party committees and governments at all levels fully implement the main responsibility for flood prevention and disaster relief. Leading cadres at all levels should strengthen emergency response and command from the front. They must insist on putting the people’s lives first, taking responsibility for protecting the land and the people’s safety, and making efforts to minimize various losses.

The instructions from Xi Jinping underline the severity and importance of flood prevention and disaster relief work. As the country enters the main flood season, it is crucial for all relevant authorities and local governments to work together and prioritize the safety and well-being of the people. By strengthening coordination, monitoring, and early warning systems, and by effectively guiding disaster prevention efforts in high-risk areas, China can minimize the impact of floods and protect the lives and property of its citizens.

