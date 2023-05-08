Xi Jinping will host the China-Central Asia Summit Expert: Into Russia’s Backyard

08.05.2023

The first “China-Central Asia Summit” will be held next week. Xi Jinping will personally host it, and the leaders of the five Central Asian countries will also be invited to attend. This year coincides with the 10th anniversary of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. Some experts pointed out that the summit highlights that Beijing is taking advantage of Russia’s deep war to deepen its influence in Central Asia.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) China‘s Foreign Ministry announced on Monday (May 8) that Chinese President Xi Jinping will personally host the first “China-Central Asia Summit” on May 18 and 19 in Xi’an, Shaanxi. Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will be invited to attend the meeting. At the same time, the presidents of the four countries except Turkmenistan will also pay state visits to China from May 16 to 20.

Shi Jianyu, an associate researcher at Taiwan’s National Security Research Institute and secretary-general of the Taiwan Institute of Central Asia, pointed out that China attaches great importance to this summit. This is also the first time that China has the opportunity to expand unscrupulously (in Central Asia) after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Telling DW, this shows that “(China) has begun to want to replace Russia’s position, and although it will not be achieved for a short time, it has begun to do it.”

Xi Jinping consolidates Central Asia

Central Asia has traditionally been viewed as a Russian sphere of influence, and Beijing has deepened its influence in the region over the past few decades.Last fall, Xi Jinping 3 years after the new crown epidemicThe first “exit” is to visit Central Asia. In 2013, Xi Jinping proposed the “Belt and Road” initiative, with Central Asia as the key region. This year, the initiative also coincides with its 10th anniversary.

Shi Jianyu, an expert on Central Asia, told DW that China is almost equivalent to “fully controlling all aspects of the local political economy”, and the only piece of the puzzle that is still missing is military security.

“In the past, China feared Russia and believed that Central Asia was Russia’s back garden. However, Russia had to deal with the war in Ukraine and asked China for help.” He told DW that China took advantage of this opportunity. “If there is a breakthrough after the summit, it should be in the At the military level, such as selling weapons, providing military training, or getting more places to study in Chinese military academies.” As for the economic level, he pointed out that China’s current domestic economy also has problems. Although it will try to maintain and promote current projects, if you want to I am afraid that “there is no spare capacity to manage” the further expansion.

The first China-Central Asia summit will focus on strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between Beijing and Central Asian countries, Chinese state media reported. Data released by China‘s Ministry of Commerce last month pointed out that China‘s exports to Central Asia will increase by 60% year-on-year in 2022, reaching US$1.4 billion. In addition, China, the world‘s second largest energy consumer, has invested billions of dollars in developing Central Asia’s natural gas reserves.

In April this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries that Beijing adheres to a “good-neighborly and friendly” policy towards Central Asia. “Global Times” reported at the time that Qin Gang called China and Central Asian countries “good neighbors, good friends, good partners, and good brothers who share a common destiny.” “The world has entered a new period of turmoil and change, and unity is strength.” .

Zhu Yongbiao, a professor at Lanzhou University’s Belt and Road Research Center, told the Global Times last month that especiallyAfter the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, “outside interference in Central Asia has decreased”, the space for cooperation between China and Central Asia is larger than before. On the other hand, as the status of Central Asian countries in the U.S. geostrategic orbit declines, and Central Asian countries realize the importance of developing diversified and balanced diplomacy, the willingness of Central Asian countries to cooperate with China has also increased.

