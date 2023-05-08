Home » Cancellation from Beijing: Lindner has to postpone a trip to China
Business

Cancellation from Beijing: Lindner has to postpone a trip to China

Cancellation from Beijing: Lindner has to postpone a trip to China

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Minister of Finance Christian Lindner has to cancel his trip to Beijing planned for this week. The Chinese Ministry of Finance asked at the weekend to postpone the talks between the two ministers planned for May 10 due to scheduling reasons, the Federal Ministry of Finance said on Monday. The visit was originally intended to prepare for the German-Chinese government consultations and a high-level financial dialogue. The meeting is said to be rescheduled at a later date. On Wednesday, Lindner still wants to fly to Japan as planned for talks with the G7 finance ministers./tam/DP/mis

