Home » De Nora, Cingolani resigns from the position of director
Business

De Nora, Cingolani resigns from the position of director

by admin
De Nora, Cingolani resigns from the position of director

De Nora, Cingolani resigns from the position of director

Roberto Cingolani resigned as an independent non-executive director and member of the strategy committee of Industrie De Nora, effective immediately. The decision is made necessary by reasons of workload and incompatibility with the new position of managing director of Leonardo.

The board of directors of the multinational specialized in electrochemistry and sustainable technologies will co-opt a new director. As stated in a note, the president Federico De Nora and the managing director Paul Dellacha’, also on behalf of the board of directors and the board of statutory auditors, thank Roberto Cingolani for the activity carried out and the commitment made in the exercise of his function. “At the conclusion of this period of fruitful collaboration, I wish Cingolani once again for a positive continuation of the new professional challenges that await him”, said Dellacha’. There are no indemnities or other benefits due following termination of office.

See also  2011 US debt ceiling crisis will repeat itself?Fitch made the "first cut" - Securities Times

You may also like

Bangda Asia: The Fed’s interest rate hike in...

Volkswagen presents US version of its electric bus

Gas, possible 11% cut in bills in May

Costs from 170,000 euros: This iPhone is also...

Work, the role of interprofessional funds for active...

Which two types of consumers are most looking...

Billions for the “green” conversion

Autogrill, takeover bid closed: Dufry at 94.5%

German Bionic: Robot suits now also for care

Resolution 53 of 05/22/2023 – Adoption of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy