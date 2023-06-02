De Nora, Cingolani resigns from the position of director

Roberto Cingolani resigned as an independent non-executive director and member of the strategy committee of Industrie De Nora, effective immediately. The decision is made necessary by reasons of workload and incompatibility with the new position of managing director of Leonardo.

The board of directors of the multinational specialized in electrochemistry and sustainable technologies will co-opt a new director. As stated in a note, the president Federico De Nora and the managing director Paul Dellacha’, also on behalf of the board of directors and the board of statutory auditors, thank Roberto Cingolani for the activity carried out and the commitment made in the exercise of his function. “At the conclusion of this period of fruitful collaboration, I wish Cingolani once again for a positive continuation of the new professional challenges that await him”, said Dellacha’. There are no indemnities or other benefits due following termination of office.