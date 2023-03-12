Home Business The promised donation of 11 million was not fulfilled and was sued by his alma mater. The alumni responded: I will be like Luo Yonghao-Fast Technology-Technology Changes the Future
The promised donation of 11 million was not fulfilled and was sued by his alma mater. The alumni responded: I will be like Luo Yonghao

The promised donation of 11 million was not fulfilled and was sued by his alma mater. The alumni responded: I will be like Luo Yonghao-Fast Technology-Technology Changes the Future

The promised donation of 11 million was not fulfilled, and the alma mater sued the alumni to respond: I will be like Luo Yonghao

He promised to donate 11 million yuan, and the school also held a grand thank you ceremony for him, but the money for the donation was delayed, and he was finally sued by his alma mater in court. This matter has also attracted the attention of netizens recently.

According to the China Court Trial Open Network, on the morning of August 9, 2022, the case of the China University of Mining and Technology Education Development Foundation and Wu You’s gift contract dispute was heard publicly.

Wu You claimed that the 11 million donation was not fulfilled due to difficulties. He stated in court that the donation was his voluntary decision and that the reason for the failure was that the fund he managed and the investors of the fund encountered many difficulties and could not fulfill the promise at one time.

Wu You said that he hoped to use the installments of his fund to fulfill the promise, but the plaintiff’s lawyer believed that Wu You’s company was still operating normally and had the ability to perform the contract in fact, and asked him to actively perform the contract.

A few days ago, Wu You also responded to this matter. Wu You said that 2019 coincided with the 110th anniversary of his alma mater, and the Alumni Foundation hoped that Wu You could express something.At first the school proposed to donate 50 million within 10 years, but Wu You felt pressured, so she chose a compromise of 11 million, which happened to correspond to the 110th anniversary of the school.

Wu You said that there were liquidity problems in the invested projects, so it was difficult to cash out the donations in cash. For this reason, Wu You once proposed to use 46% of the income rights of a 200 million fund held by him as collateral, but this proposal was not accepted, and the alma mater only wanted cash.

Wu You said that he has feelings for his alma mater, and he has never said that he does not admit it, but there are indeed difficulties at present, but the promised money will definitely be in place in the end.He joked that Luo Yonghao was “returning the truth” and he was “really donating”.

When asked if he got a wave of traffic bonus because of this incident, Wu You bluntly said, “The University of Mining didn’t know me before, and even many of my partners didn’t know that there was a University of Mining.” He also said that this is the largest donation in the history of the University of Mining, “this matter is also a milestone in charitable donations.”

He also pointed out that his Alipay had been frozen, and said that the money donated to his alma mater had nothing to do with Jinghu Capital. The donation was purely a personal act and had nothing to do with the foundation.

In addition, Wu You also specially opened a Douyin account, and will respond and explain the donation incident publicly in the future.

