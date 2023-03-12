March 12th is the 45th Arbor Day in my country. On the morning of the 12th, the Provincial Forestry and Grassland Bureau, the Harbin Municipal Forestry and Grassland Bureau, and the Harbin Landscaping Center jointly held a publicity event on the Arbor Day theme of “Fulfilling the Obligation to Plant Trees and Building a Beautiful China Together” in Stalin Park, Harbin. The event released the voluntary tree planting project through the “Heilongjiang National Voluntary Tree Planting Network” and recruited 30 volunteers to participate in voluntary tree planting activities mainly in the form of voluntary service.

Activity site

In recent years, Heilongjiang Province has taken multiple measures to actively carry out various forms of voluntary tree planting activities, actively promote “Internet + voluntary tree planting”, and innovate the way of voluntary tree planting for the whole people. In 2022, the province will build 244 new voluntary tree planting bases, 347 new voluntary tree planting reception points, and issue 19,000 voluntary tree planting certificates through the National Voluntary Tree Planting Network platform; at the beginning of 2023, the province has released online voluntary tree planting activities 64. The province’s voluntary tree planting work is moving towards normalization and systematization, and the seeds of ecological civilization have been rooted in the hearts of the masses.

Propaganda site attracts public attention

At the event site, the volunteers handed out the compulsory tree planting manuals and handbags to the citizens and tourists in the park, carefully explained the origin of the Arbor Day, popularized laws and regulations related to afforestation, and enhanced the awareness of responsibility of the whole people to fulfill their tree planting obligations in accordance with the law. This paper introduces in detail the voluntary tree planting activities released by the Heilongjiang National Voluntary Tree Planting Network to meet the needs of the public to participate in voluntary tree planting activities “anytime, anywhere, and as they wish”. Carefully interpret the eight categories of conscientious forms of voluntary tree planting for all, and call on the public to actively participate in various forms of voluntary tree planting activities to create a good atmosphere for the whole society to care, support and participate in afforestation.

Little volunteers promote ecological concepts

After the event, volunteers and enthusiastic citizens expressed that they should establish the concept of ecological civilization that respects nature, conforms to nature, and protects nature, and encourages people around them to actively participate in land greening actions and contribute to the construction of a beautiful China.

Trainee reporter: Tang Haibing; Photographer: Tang Haibing