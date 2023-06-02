Motorway traffic today, long queues for the June 2 bridge: that’s where

Florence, 2 June 2023 – The exodus for the June 2 bridge. As expected, already from the early hours of the morning they were recorded queues and delays due to heavy traffic on the main ones highwaysas the A1 and the A11, but not only. Also on FiPiLi circulation is greatly slowed down by the many cars that today poured into the street to reach the sea. Here, then, are the main critical points on the highways and information from the traffic police for the 2 June bridge.

Highway traffic today

– On the A26 motorway between Ovada and Masone in the direction of Genoa 15 km from the coda for recovery of accident between the crossroads with the Predosa – Bettole and Masone branch. On the A7 Milan-Genoa, the section between Busalla and the connection with the A10 is covered with 45 minutes late.

– On the A1 motorway towards Naples, we report: queues for heavy traffic between the beginning of the A1 in Milan and Melegnano; queues for works between Binasco and the A1/A58 junction; queues due to heavy traffic between Lodi and Parma; queues due to heavy traffic exiting Modena Nord; queues due to heavy traffic between Reggio Emilia and Modena Sud; queues due to heavy traffic between south Modena and the A1/A14 junction; accident and 4 km queues between Sasso Marconi Nord and Sasso Marconi; occasional queues between south Florence and Incisa-Reggello; queues at the Valdichiana exit coming from Florence due to heavy traffic, as well as between Node A1/A24 Roma-Teramo and Valmontone.

– On the A1 motorway towards Milan, we point out: heavy traffic between Magliano Sabina and Orte; queues at times for traffic between Calenzano and the junction of the A1; a broken down vehicle and consequent traffic jams between south Modena and north Modena; queues at the Modena Nord exit due to heavy traffic; queues between Modena Nord and the A1/A22 Brennero-Modena junction; queue at the A1/A22 Brennero-Modena crossroads coming from Bologna towards Brennero.

– On the A11 motorway, the “Firenze Mare”, between Altopascio up to the crossroads with the slip road for Viareggio, heavy traffic on both lanes. Long queues also between Prato Est and Montecatini, but also between Prato Ovest and Lucca.

Traffic police information

As explained by the State Policethe motorway concessionaires expect flows of intense traffic already for the afternoon of 1 June to which forecasts of equal intensity are added also for the morning of Friday 2 June, while the projections indicate that in the afternoon of Sunday 4 June most of the traffic will be concentrated come back in to major cities.

For the festive days of June 2 and Sunday i superior means to 7.5 tons will not be able to circulate in the time slot between 07:00 and 22:00.

Heavy traffic is expected between central Italy and the north on the E45 itinerary which crosses the regions of Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, as well as on the SS1 “Aurelia” and SS4 “Salaria” routes and along the entire Adriatic side of the SS16.

The Civil Protection Department, with regard to the expected weather for the next few days, reports that the presence of a vast area of ​​low pressure in the Mediterranean basin will continue to determine conditions of marked atmospheric instability over most of our country.