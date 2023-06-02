7 reasons to visit the beautiful Efteling park in Holland

The Efteling Park in Holland is located in the province of Brabantin the south of the Netherlands. It is a fairytale park in winter and in summer, in a region with enchanting nature and an artistic vocation, as the birthplace of the painter Vincent Van Gogh. Efteling therefore represents a perfect destination for the whole family and allows you to unite, in one trip, fun, art and nature.

And park for children and families perfect, easy to reach: Eindhoven airport is 39 km from the Park, while that of Amsterdam just over 100.

Summer with its pleasant temperatures is the time to enjoy above all the water attractions such as the fabulous Piraña, Archipel, The Flying Dutchman, without having any problem getting wet, while the Bosco delle Fiabe is the ideal place to cool off from the summer temperatures, enjoying the magic of the place.

From 30 June to 3 September, the Efteling comes alive with truly incredible programming, in the five summer squares (two of which are completely new) and in the rest of the park, you can enjoy until late (from 10 to 21 and most days even until at 10pm) not only of the attractions but also of an entertainment program until late in the evening (look at the app to always be updated on the times!) and the evening Moon ticket (valid from 6pm to closing) for only 27 euros can be opportunity to make an evening even more interesting.

1. Extra long hours

In estate, Efteling is open longer: this summer until 10pm.

In Holland, summers have very long days and Efteling has seen fit to lengthen the opening times to offer plenty of time to visit your favorite attractions. Tip: visit all the attractions (even the most adventurous!) during the day and end the day with the romantic play of light and water at Aquanura.

2. Discover all the news

Have you never been to the Efteling or haven’t you been to the Efteling for a while? It’s time to discover (or rediscover) all the magic of the Park: from the fairy-tale ‘Six Swans’ to the surprising 4D effects of Fabula up to the whirling roller coaster for families Max & Moritz. Stroll through the corridors of the Symbolica building with Pardoes, the cheerful mascot of the Park, and dive from over 37 meters into the Baron 1898. And for the little ones? Naturally the Forest Nest playground!

3. Entertainment

Children are amazed when they see the special entertainment that Efteling can offer. For example, on Pardoes Promenade you can see a lounging elf or busy witch hovering low over you, and of course watch out for Joris stalking on her dangerous dragon! Don’t forget to pay a visit to the inhabitants of Efteling, the sweet people of the Laaf, or to go to an exciting show: you can choose between the knights of Raveleijn or the open-air theater in Boscolo delle Fiabe.

4. Spend a unique evening

The evening is all to be had at Efteling, especially when you gaze at it from the dizzying height of the Pagode, or take a breath of fresh air in the Python or try to stay dry in the swirling waters of the Piraña. The Efteling’s restaurants are famous for their quality and variety but if you’re short on time and just want to grab a bite to eat then you can opt for a takeaway snack. For example, the quick and delicious chicken snacks from Frau Boltes Küche accompanied by a fresh draft Dutch beer.

5. Water rides

For those who are sensitive to the cold, who normally skip the water attractions, summer is the perfect season not to fear the splashes, on the contrary! Choosing Piraña or De Vliegende Hollander is also a way to cool off and be dry again soon.

6. Have a nice picnic

Summer is perfect for taking a backpack with sandwiches and having a picnic in the designated green area of ​​the park. But eating in one of the restaurants can be a very special experience. Very useful is the Efteling app that allows you to quickly book a table in your favorite restaurant. With children, the Pinokkio restaurant and pizzeria is often number 1 followed by Polles Keuken famous for its Dutch crepes called pannenkoeken. Do you have a chic evening in mind? Your restaurant is definitely the Panorama á la Carte. Do you love the rich table and the historic atmosphere? Then go to the Het Wapen van Raveleijn restaurant, it will surely be a success.

7. The squares of the Park

One of the delightful summer squares is certainly the Ton van de Ven Plein: this is the ideal place to immerse yourself in the flower garden where three fairies will be present all day around the romantic swing and where children can transform themselves into fairies thanks to the colorful painting of their faces. An opportunity to fly even with the imagination in the Droomvlucht attraction.

Piazza Max & Moritz Plein is a place for outdoor play: here you can listen to a cheerful band with its festive repertoire of Tyrolean, German and Austrian music and see Max & Moritz’s funny pranksters on their flying machine.

Another option is to visit the Piazza della Fata Morgana and be surprised by the impressive giant Djinn.

But what if you like to experiment and want to know all about the speed, G-force of Ruigrijk’s attractions and music? Then the Python Podium is the place for you, the new Ruigrijk stage is the place where incredible experiments will take place that will also involve the audience invited to participate live.

Summer means beach and here in the Summer Beach you can celebrate the beautiful season together with the funny Jokie and Jet and their incredible summer show, a real novelty. But there are also the new Summer Music Acts, designed for Dutch and international visitors.

The activities to do are many and all fun and while the adults relax taking advantage of the excellent restaurant service, the little ones can play mega sombrero and build a sand castle.

A real beach atmosphere: fun and relaxing for young and old.

